Man sentenced for fatal 2021 shooting at Eagan gas station

A Burnsville man has been ordered to spend more than two decades behind bars for killing a man at a gas station in 2021.

A judge on Friday sentenced 32-year-old Sakaria Osman Ahmed to 25½ years (306 months) in prison for the shooting that killed 33-year-old Faisal Abukar. He was convicted of murder back in May.

According to charging documents, Abukar and another man went to the Marathon gas station on Silver Bell Road on Dec. 18, 2021, to meet up with Ahmed and another man. An argument broke out and escalated to gunshots.

“Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Faisal Abukar for their great loss,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said.