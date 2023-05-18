Jury convicts man of murder in fatal shooting at Eagan gas station

A Dakota County jury has found a man guilty of intentional second-degree murder in connection to a fatal 2021 shooting at a gas station in Eagan.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says jurors convicted 32-year-old Sakaria Osman Ahmed, of Burnsville, Thursday afternoon.

Their verdict came around 11 hours after they started deliberations.

Ahmed was charged with killing 33-year-old Faisal Abukar at the Marathon gas station on Silver Bell Road on Dec. 18, 2021.

Court documents state that Abukar and another man had gone to the gas station to meet up with Ahmed and another man. A few of them got into an argument over how seats were positioned in one of their vehicles and escalated into a physical confrontation. At one point, Ahmed then got out of his vehicle and shot Abukar, a witness told police.

“I wish to thank the jury for its verdict to hold Mr. Ahmed accountable for this senseless death. Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Faisal Abukar for their great loss,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said.

Ahmed’s sentencing date hasn’t yet been set.