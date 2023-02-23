Man seen skiing behind car in Shakopee during winter storm

Don’t try this at home or in public.

Wednesday night, as a strong winter storm hammered much of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a man was seen being pulled on skis by a vehicle in Shakopee.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewer, Howard Bazinet, got a firsthand look at the scene along Eagle Creek Boulevard and Mystic Lake Drive at around 6:20 p.m.

“The guy looked over at my fiancée at the stoplight while he waited and gave her a thumbs up, then she turned to me in shock. Then the light turned green and off they went,” Bazinet told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “He was wearing a helmet at least!”

The Shakopee Police Department was less amused, posting a picture disapproving of the idea with the caption, “We didn’t think we’d have to post something like this, but here we are… .”

Areas like Afton Alps and Buck Hill are open Thursday, so for anyone wanting to ski, maybe head there instead of the roadways.

