Man pleads guilty to murder charge filed for 2022 shooting

Court documents show a man charged in connection to a 2022 shooting in St. Paul has taken a plea deal.

Records show a jury trial was supposed to begin Monday for 28-year-old Kavion Jayvon Barnett. Instead, he entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of second-degree unintentional murder in exchange for a 268-month sentence, or a little over 22 years.

Before it was amended, Barnett was charged with second-degree murder by drive-by shooting for the death of 57-year-old James Jeffrey King, Sr., who was found inside his truck on Feb. 9, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He died three weeks later.

Barnett’s sentencing is scheduled for April 22.

