Man pleads guilty to drunken driving crash that killed 1

A 25-year-old Lakeville man entered a guilty plea on Thursday in connection with a drunken driving crash that killed Aaron Thomas Zach, 42, on Aug. 5.

Court documents show that Julio Armando Alvarado pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Although it was a straight plea, the defense will argue for a downward departure and probation, according to court documents.

As previously reported, Minneapolis officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue South and 50th Street West at around 1 a.m. Zach died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that they saw a Ford F-150 driving 50-60 mph before the crash and that the driver, Alvarado, appeared to be drunk.

A preliminary breath test showed his blood-alcohol concentration was .268, more than three times the legal limit, court documents state.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20.