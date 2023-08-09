Charges: Driver in fatal Minneapolis crash had BAC over 3 times legal limit

A Lakeville man is now facing criminal charges in connection to a fatal crash over the weekend in Minneapolis.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue South and 50th Street West, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers say the driver of the Mazda CX-30, a 42-year-old man later identified as Aaron Thomas Zach, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford F-150 was identified as 24-year-old Julio Armando Alvarado.

Charging documents state that witnesses told police that the Ford had been traveling 50-60 mph before the crash and Alvarado appeared to be drunk.

After Alvarado failed to perform field sobriety tests, he admitted to having at least one Long Island iced tea, a criminal complaint states.

A preliminary breath test showed his blood-alcohol concentration was .268, more than three times the legal limit, the complaint adds.

He was arrested and booked into jail, and prosecutors formally charged Alvarado on Wednesday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

His first court appearance is set for Thursday afternoon. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.