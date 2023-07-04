Man pleads guilty in federal court to role in Plymouth shooting, state charges dropped

A man convicted in connection with a fatal 2022 Plymouth, Minn. shooting has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Court records show the state charges against 24-year-old Daniel James Hart were dismissed after Hart pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of felon in possession of ammunition in exchange for four years (48 months) in prison and three years of supervised release.

In June 2022, Plymouth police asked for the public’s help in finding Hart after he was seen leaving the scene of a shooting at a gas station on June 9. Officials say that 28-year-old Marlon Lindly Pompey, of Maple Grove, died in the shooting.

Law enforcement said Hart turned himself in to police shortly after the incident.