Man ordered to serve 3 years of probation for armed robbery at Mall of America

A man has been ordered to serve three years of probation for an armed robbery at Mall of America last summer, according to court records.

Cartier Troy Alexander II, 29, will have stayed sentences of 48 months and 58 months for two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery.

Court documents show in July, Alexander entered a guilty plea to the two charges, with a third count of the charge being dismissed in the case. A separate case that charged Alexander with another count of aggravated robbery will be dismissed as well.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Alexander was charged after a store and kiosk in Mall of America were robbed last summer. He was arrested by police after someone reported a man carrying an AR-15-style rifle inside the mall. When he was arrested, court records state the gun was loaded and had a round in the chamber.

The criminal complaint states that before officers arrived, Alexander went into the Lids store on the third floor of the mall, rested the gun on the counter and pointed out various jerseys he wanted to be brought down for him. He then told employees to take the tags off the jerseys and put them in a bag, but when they started taking too long, he told them to just put everything in the bag and “not to worry about payment.”

A worker at a kiosk also told police that Alexander had taken an item and walked away without paying.

Alexander later admitted to taking the items, the complaint states.