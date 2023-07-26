Woodbury man takes plea deal in case stemming from robbery at Mall of America

A man charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery has taken a plea deal.

Court documents show 29-year-old Cartier Troy Alexander II of Woodbury has entered a guilty plea to two charges of first-degree aggravated robbery. As part of the agreement, a third count of the charge will be dismissed in that case, as will a separate case that charged Alexander with another count of aggravated robbery.

Alexander’s sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 25.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Alexander was charged after a store and kiosk in Mall of America were robbed last summer. He was arrested by police after someone reported a man carrying an AR-15-style rifle inside the mall. When he was arrested, court records state the gun was loaded and had a round in the chamber.

The criminal complaint states that, before officers arrived, Alexander went into the Lids store on the third floor of the mall, rested the gun on the counter and pointed out various jerseys he wanted to be brought down for him. He then told employees to take the tags off the jerseys and put them in a bag, but when they started taking too long, he told them to just put everything in the bag and “not to worry about payment.”

A worker at a kiosk also told police that Alexander had taken an item and walked away without paying.

Alexander later admitted to taking the items, the complaint states.

Each aggravated robbery charge carries a minimum sentence of three years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.