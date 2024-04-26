Man linked to 2023 Amber Alert sentenced for kidnapping

A Brainerd man charged in connection to a 2023 Amber Alert last summer has been ordered to spend another five years behind bars.

Scott Peter Henrikson was sentenced to nearly six years (70 months) in prison but given credit for 271 days already served.

The charges against him stemmed from the kidnapping of a 2-year-old in central Minnesota late last July.

The 2-year-old’s mother said Henrikson punched her in the stomach while she, Henrikson and the child were in a vehicle in Becker. When she got out to get help, she says Henrikson jumped behind the wheel and drove off.

Law enforcement officials found him barricaded inside a garage in Baxter just after issuing an Amber Alert and, after negotiations, officers were able to bring the child to safety and arrest Henrikson.