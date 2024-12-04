Man killed while driving on icy Jackson County road

Minnesota State Patrol says a 43-year-old man has died following a crash in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

According to the state patrol’s crash report, the crash occurred around 6:21 a.m. Wednesday. Miguel Angel Heredia was driving a 2008 Ford Edge east on Highway 60 near Wilder when he rolled into the south ditch.

State patrol said Heredia was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

The crash report states Heredia was not wearing his seatbelt, and the roads were snowy and icy during the incident.