Man killed in Saturday morning shooting in Minneapolis identified
The victim of a fatal shooting in Minneapolis’ Camden neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified.
Sunday night, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 42-year-old Jeremiah Eli Black was the person who was shot and killed in the 3500 block of North Girard Avenue. His death has been ruled a homicide and remains under investigation.
According to Minneapolis police, it happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday while Black was working on a vehicle.
Police say, while Black was working on the vehicle, a second vehicle approached, an argument ensued and shots were then fired before the second vehicle drove off.
Black was taken to a hospital but he later died.
As of Sunday night, police hadn’t announced any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.