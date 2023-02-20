Man killed in Saturday morning shooting in Minneapolis identified

The victim of a fatal shooting in Minneapolis’ Camden neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified.

Sunday night, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 42-year-old Jeremiah Eli Black was the person who was shot and killed in the 3500 block of North Girard Avenue. His death has been ruled a homicide and remains under investigation.

According to Minneapolis police, it happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday while Black was working on a vehicle.

Police say, while Black was working on the vehicle, a second vehicle approached, an argument ensued and shots were then fired before the second vehicle drove off.

Black was taken to a hospital but he later died.

As of Sunday night, police hadn’t announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.