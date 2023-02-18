Minneapolis police investigating fatal shooting early Saturday morning

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to the 3500 block of Girard Avenue North after getting a report of a shooting just after 4 a.m.

Police say they then found a man in his 40s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds laying in a nearby alley.

A news release from MPD states the victim was working on a vehicle when a second vehicle approached. An argument then began between someone in that second vehicle and the victim. Police say the argument “escalated to gunfire” and the second vehicle then left the area.

Police say they helped the victim until medics took him to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity and cause of death are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.