Man killed in crash with semi near Rochester identified

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the man killed in a crash northeast of Rochester on Friday.

John Warren Johnson, 83, from Plainview, reportedly died from injuries sustained in a crash with a semi-truck.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a 17-year-old was driving a semi-truck southbound on Highway 63 and Johnson was driving a GMC pickup truck westbound on County Road 21. The two vehicles collided at the intersection just before 11:30 a.m.

A third vehicle was hit by debris when the two other vehicles crashed, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time of the incident.