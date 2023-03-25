83-year-old killed in Olmsted County crash

A man was killed in a crash in Farmington Township, about 20 minutes northeast of Rochester, Friday afternoon.

State Patrol confirmed to KAAL-TV, a Hubbard Broadcasting-owned station in Rochester, that the victim of the crash was an 83-year-old Plainview man.

According to the State Patrol incident report, a 17-year-old was driving a semi truck southbound on Highway 63 and the 83-year-old was driving a GMC pickup truck westbound on County Road 21. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

A third vehicle was hit by debris when the two other vehicles crashed, State Patrol said.

It is not clear whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

More information is expected to be released at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.