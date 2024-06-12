Man killed after rear-ending semi-truck trailer in Becker

A man has died following a fatal crash on Highway 10 in Becker after his vehicle crashed into a semi truck’s trailer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. when a semi-truck was in a left turn lane turning onto Liberty Lane from Highway 10. While turning, the semi’s trailer was rear-ended by a 2012 Ford F-150 driven by 44-year-old Derrick Sartwell of Monticello.

State Patrol said Sartwell was driving westbound on Highway 10 in the right lane while approaching Liberty Ln. and Rolling Ridge Rd. when his vehicle veered left into the rear of the trailer being pulled by the International. Sartwell did not survive the crash and the semi’s driver – identified as a 67-year-oldd man from Coralville, Iowa – wasn’t injured.