Man involved in Target ‘cash only’ credit card scheme sentenced to community service, probation

A Michigan man was sentenced in Dakota County court on Tuesday in connection with a scheme involving the use of fake “cash-only” cards at Target stores.

JW Marshall Keel, 19, of Flint, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of theft by swindle in exchange for two years of unsupervised probation and 40 hours of community service, court records show.

Back in March, West St. Paul police responded to a call about three men using fake “cash-only” cards to buy over $1,000 of Target merchandise. Target security officials said the same three people were responsible for over $30,000 in thefts earlier in the month.

When officers arrived, the three men tried to run away but police arrested 18-year-old Jamarius Darionta Murray, 19-year-old Jaryn Edreece Turner and Keel for theft.

While Keel has now been sentenced, court records show the other two failed to appear at their scheduled hearings last month and warrants have been issued for them.