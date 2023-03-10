3 arrested in connection with ‘cash only’ credit card scheme
Three Michigan men were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged connection with the use of fraudulent credit cards at Target stores in Minnesota and swindling $4,500.
West St. Paul Police responded to a call Tuesday morning about three men using fake “cash-only” cards to buy over $1,000 of merchandise. Target security officials said the same three individuals were responsible for over $30,000 in thefts last week.
When officers arrived, the three men attempted to run away, but police were able to arrest 18-year-old Jamarius Darionta Murray, 19-year-old Jaryn Edreece Turner and 19-year-old JW Marshall Keel for theft. All three men are from Flint, Mich., and are being held at the Dakota County Jail on a $20,000 bail after appearing in court Thursday.
Court records show Keel and Murray have court hearings scheduled for April 4, while Turner has a court hearing scheduled for May 11.
All three are charged with one count of theft by swindle between $1,000 and $5,000. If convicted, the maximum sentence is up to five years in prison, a fine ranging from $3,000-$10,000, or both.
Police add one of the suspects has warrants for felony theft out of Florida and the State of Washington. Officials are looking into the possibility of a nationwide crime spree.