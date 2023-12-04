Man indicted on 1st-degree murder charges for stabbing that killed former Janesville mayor

A grand jury has upped the charges against a man accused in an attack that left one dead and one hospitalized back in August.

According to a news release, a Hennepin County grand jury returned an indictment on charges of first-degree premeditated murder against 44-year-old Adam Garrett Roring.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office noted bail was increased to $2 million for Roring.

Prosecutors initially charged Roring in late August with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 74-year-old Mark Alan Novak, as well as one count of attempted second-degree murder in the attack that left Novak’s 72-year-old wife hospitalized.

As previously reported, Novak had served one term as the mayor of Janesville.

The attack occurred early in the morning on Aug. 24, at the Novak’s home in Bloomington.

According to court records, a 72-year-old woman had called 911 asking for help, saying someone was in her home. Police arrived and said they saw Roring leave the home through an open window — he fled on foot was but apprehended by law enforcement.

Novak and his wife were both taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where Novak was pronounced deceased.

Court documents state she suffered extensive injuries to her head and face, including multiple facial fractures, a left orbital fracture, two nasal fractures, cuts to her face, neck and head, two broken fingers and a possible broken wrist.

Police say they found a large knife with what appeared to be blood in the sink, and noted Roring had a metal bar and a partial nunchuck that appeared to have blood on them when he was detained.

Roring told police he went to the house to return a key to the couple, but claimed he found an intruder inside. Records state Roring said he struggled with the intruder before that person fled the home.

Roring’s next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2024.

With the upgraded charges, he now faces life in prison compared to the 40 years that second-degree murder carries.