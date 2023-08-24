1 killed, 1 injured in Bloomington stabbing incident, suspect in custody

A man is dead and a woman was brought to the hospital after being attacked in their home, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

At around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home on the 1000 block of 105th Street after a 911 caller asked for help and stated that someone was in their home.

Officers found a 72-year-old woman on the ground inside the home, as well as a man running from the home.

Adam Garrett Roring, 44, was arrested and is being held at Bloomington Police Department on a probable cause murder charge.

Officers shortly after found a 74-year-old man. Both he and the woman were suffering apparent stab wounds and blunt force injuries, police said. They were both brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead.

Investigators don’t believe this attack was random, and say there is no known threat to the public at this time.

The victim will be identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner.

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension helped with processing the scene.