Man gets probation, community service for fleeing police during Boom Island firework incident

A Minneapolis man found guilty of fleeing from police in a vehicle has been sentenced for his role in an incident on Boom Island in 2023.

According to court documents Iyub Qays Ali, 21, was sentenced Tuesday in Hennepin County Court after being found guilty of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle back in March.

Ali was arrested in 2023 following a 4th of July incident on Boom Island, where police said fireworks were fired at a patrol vehicle from a Dodge Challenger.

According to a criminal complaint, Ali was arrested on July 12, 2023, in connection to this incident after police said his vehicle plates were the same as the Dodge Challenger during the 4th of July incident.

RELATED: Man charged for allegedly shooting fireworks out of car at Minneapolis police

Ali initially faced four charges but was only found guilty of fleeing from police. He was acquitted of one count of aiding/abetting third-degree riot and two counts of fifth-degree assault.

RELATED: Jury finds man guilty of fleeing police during 4th of July firework incident on Boom Island

Court documents show while he was ordered to serve a total of 10 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse, he was given three days of credit for time served. Then, Judge Marta Chou allowed him to do seven days of community service in lieu of the week of confinement.

However, Ali will be placed on supervised probation for three years.