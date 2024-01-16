Man gets prison sentence for drug possession charge

Court documents show a man will serve time in prison for a drug possession charge that was filed in connection to a large drug bust in Minneapolis.

According to court records, 42-year-old Tamul Lavelle Golden pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree drug possession and was also sentenced on Jan. 12. Records show Golden was sentenced to six and a half years in the St. Cloud prison for the charge but will get 338 days of credit.

Golden had previously faced three other charges, but they were dismissed at last week’s hearing. Those charges include two counts of first-degree drug sale and one count of illegal firearm possession. He previously had a trial scheduled to begin on Jan. 29.

As previously reported in February of 2023, authorities searched a home near the South Uptown area of Minneapolis and found more than five pounds of powder fentanyl, 1,295 fentanyl pills, over 50 grams of marijuana and more than a pound each of cocaine and meth. A majority of the drugs were found in an attic crawlspace.

In addition, the sheriff’s office says six handguns and a rifle — all of which were illegally possessed — were found, and a large press for packing and distributing the drugs was also found, which authorities say indicate an intent to sell.

Golden has a previous felony conviction, which bars him from possessing firearms and ammunition.