Authorities make massive drug, gun bust; enough fentanyl ‘to kill tens of thousands of people’

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has announced a massive drug and weapons seizure.

Friday, the department said its Violent Offender Task Force and Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant in the South Uptown area of Minneapolis and seized more than five pounds of powder fentanyl, 1,295 fentanyl pills, and more than a pound each of cocaine and meth.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office says six handguns and a rifle — all of which were illegally possessed — were recovered, and a large press for packing and distributing the drugs was also found.

Authorities haven’t yet publicly identified the people arrested but said the target of the investigation was taken into custody.

“Getting drugs and illegal weapons off the streets is always an accomplishment for public safety,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said in a statement. “A seizure of this amount of fentanyl though, is really a success for public health as much as it is for public safety. There’s an intersection between public safety and public health that should not be underestimated.”

A news conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the bust.

