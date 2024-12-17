Man gets over 33 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend’s husband

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s husband was sentenced Tuesday to over 33 years (400 months) in prison.

Orky Xayachack, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and illegal firearm possession earlier this month.

As previously reported, he shot and killed 31-year-old Ricardo Samuel Pena Martinez in Nov. 2023.

Surveillance video showed Martinez walk up to an SUV and talk to the driver, later identified as Xayachack, before collapsing.

According to Martinez’s wife, the two had been married for years but often had periods of separation, during which she started a romantic relationship with Xayachak in June 2023.

RELATED: Charges: Love triangle at center of Minneapolis homicide

However, she later broke their relationship with Xayachak and later reconciled with her husband.

The woman added that Xayachack was angry about her decision to go back to Martinez and made threats to kill Martinez and the woman. After the shooting, the woman said Xayachack messaged her and said he “(expletive) up Martinez.”