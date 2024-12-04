Man pleads guilty to killing his ex-partner’s husband

A man accused of killing the husband of a woman he had been in a relationship with has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Court documents show Orky Xayachak, 38, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two charges, second-degree homicide and illegal firearm possession.

Xayachak was arrested back on Nov. 22, 2023, days after he reportedly shot and killed 31-year-old Ricardo Samuel Pena Martinez.

Charging documents state Xayachak shot Martinez in the back just before 9:30 a.m in the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis after the two were seen talking.

Xayachak, who had been in an SUV at the time of the shooting, then drove away.

Officers said upon reviewing security footage, they were able to see Martinez walk up to the SUV and talk to the driver briefly before he turned and collapsed.

Xayachak was later identified as the driver and shooter by Martinez’s wife.

According to Martinez’s wife, the two had been married for years but often had periods of separation, during which she started a romantic relationship with Xayachak in June 2023.

However, she later broke their relationship with Xayachak and later reconciled with her husband.

The woman added that Xayachack was angry about her decision to go back to Martinez and made threats to kill Martinez and the woman. After the shooting, the woman said Xayachack messaged her and said he “(expletive) up Martinez.”

Officers found the gold-colored SUV that afternoon, found a discharged cartridge casing inside and arrested Xayachack.

His sentencing has been set for Dec.17.