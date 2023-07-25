Man gets 30-year sentence for Hopkins murder

A 22-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than 30 years for a charge connected to a Hopkins murder.

Court documents show Malik Deshone Williams was sentenced Monday by Judge Julie Allyn to 367 months (30.5 years) for one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He will also get 602 days of credit for time already served behind bars.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Williams was charged in the October 2021 death of 20-year-old Sean Anthony Johnson. He was found guilty by a jury last month.

On Oct. 17, 2021, officers were called to an apartment at 320 Blake Road North in Hopkins, Minn., where they found Johnson dead from gunshot wounds.

Two witnesses on the scene told law enforcement they were hanging out with Johnson in an apartment unit above his when Johnson went downstairs for something. After ten minutes, witnesses say they heard gunshots.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnson sold marijuana and was planning on selling a gun on the day he was killed.

Phone records showed that the last person Johnson spoke to was Williams and cell phone data placed Williams in the area of Johnson’s apartment at the time of the shooting, court records show.