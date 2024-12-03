Man gets 24 years in federal kidnapping, fraud case; state case dismissed

A man was sentenced in federal court to 24 years in prison in connection with an incident in which he kidnapped and robbed a woman in 2022.

Raphael Raymond Nunn, 58, was federally convicted of one count of kidnapping, two counts of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

He was facing additional charges for the same incident in Ramsey County, but that case was dismissed due to the federal sentencing.

As previously reported, Nunn kidnapped a 61-year-old woman, forced her to drive to Minneapolis and robbed her in 2022.

Nunn reportedly forced the woman to drive to a Wells Fargo ATM and withdraw money.

His probation officer was able to identify him as the suspect seen on security footage.