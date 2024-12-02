Man flown to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries following Wisconsin UTV crash

Two people were injured after a UTV crash in Pierce County, Wis., on Friday.

The sheriff’s office was called to State Road 72 near 530th Street in Ellsworth Township around 6:28 p.m. on a report of a single UTV crash.

Officials say a 55-year-old man was driving a 2022 John Deere UTV heading eastbound on State Road 72 when he tried to turn on 530th Street, lost control, and the UTV overturned.

The passenger, a 27-year-old, was brought to Regions Hospital via a Life Link III Helicopter with undetermined injuries. The driver was brought to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.