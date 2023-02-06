UPDATE: 1 dead, no arrests made in overnight Minneapolis shooting

UPDATE 8:15 a.m.: Investigators believe a fatal shooting on Hennepin Avenue South led to a crash with another vehicle at Vineland Place overnight.

Minneapolis Police say officers were called to the intersection of Hennepin/Lyndale Avenue South at Vineland Place for a report of a vehicle crash at about 1:15 a.m. Monday.

That’s where officers found the driver of one car, identified as a man in his 20s, who was unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died despite life-saving efforts.

A news release issued by Minneapolis police states the other vehicle involved in the crash contained two men who weren’t injured.

Investigators say that evidence of gunfire was found at Hennepin Avenue South and Vineland Place, as well as on the vehicle that was driven by the victim. They believe the victim drove his vehicle from the intersection with Dunwoody Boulevard to Vineland Place before crashing.

Witnesses also reported seeing another vehicle leave the area “at a high rate of speed.”

A white sedan was seen by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera with what appeared to be several bullet holes on the side.

As of this time, no arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medicals Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A previous version of this report can be found below.

