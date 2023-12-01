Man faces federal charge after crashing into St. Paul squad car
Federal prosecutors have criminally charged a St. Paul man who crashed into a police squad car, injuring two people, while fleeing officers last month.
According to St. Paul police, SWAT members responded to the area of Lafond Avenue and Arundel Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 for a drug investigation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the investigation stemmed from a 911 call about an unsolicited package that appeared to contain cocaine. Authorities tested it and confirmed it was cocaine, then removed it and replaced it with a location-tracking device.
Special agents from Homeland Security then saw 38-year-old Paris Jackson pick up the package.
When law enforcement tried to stop him, Jackson fled and a pursuit ensued. It ultimately ended when Jackson crashed into a St. Paul police squad car at around 80 mph, which left the officer with minor injuries and Jackson’s passenger with more serious injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The attorney’s office says Jackson ran away from the scene but was later arrested.
He’s now charged with attempted cocaine possession with intent to distribute.