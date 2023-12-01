Man faces federal charge after crashing into St. Paul squad car

Federal prosecutors have criminally charged a St. Paul man who crashed into a police squad car, injuring two people, while fleeing officers last month.

According to St. Paul police, SWAT members responded to the area of Lafond Avenue and Arundel Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 for a drug investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the investigation stemmed from a 911 call about an unsolicited package that appeared to contain cocaine. Authorities tested it and confirmed it was cocaine, then removed it and replaced it with a location-tracking device.

Special agents from Homeland Security then saw 38-year-old Paris Jackson pick up the package.

When law enforcement tried to stop him, Jackson fled and a pursuit ensued. It ultimately ended when Jackson crashed into a St. Paul police squad car at around 80 mph, which left the officer with minor injuries and Jackson’s passenger with more serious injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The attorney’s office says Jackson ran away from the scene but was later arrested.

He’s now charged with attempted cocaine possession with intent to distribute.

Paris Jackson (Sherburne County Jail)