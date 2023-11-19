Man fleeing SWAT crashes into St. Paul squad car, officer and civilian brought to hospital

A crash between a civilian vehicle and a St. Paul squad car sent an officer and a female civilian to the hospital Friday evening.

According to St. Paul Police Department, SWAT tried to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation around 6:30 p.m. near Lafond Avenue and Arundel Street. The man sped off in a vehicle and crashed head-on into a patrolling squad car near the intersection of Lafond Avenue and Milton Street.

The suspect ran from the crash, police said. A female passenger of the vehicle was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was also brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers searched the area, but have not found the suspect.