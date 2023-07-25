Man dies in hospital after July 3 shooting near Minneapolis light rail station

Police say a man who was hurt in a shooting three weeks ago near a Minneapolis light rail station has died.

Minneapolis Police announced Tuesday that the man, who was in his 30s, died. His name hasn’t yet been publicly released.

RELATED: 2 shot near Minneapolis light rail station

According to police, the man was found to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound near Franklin Avenue East and Cedar Avenue at around 8 p.m. on July 3. Another man in his 30s was also found suffering from a gunshot wound but that man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an altercation but no other details have been released.

Police say two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were arrested that same day and one of the 14-year-olds has been charged with assault. Police are now working to upgrade that charge given one of the victims died.

The department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.