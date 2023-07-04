2 shot near Minneapolis light rail station

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Monday night near a light rail station.

According to police, officers were called to Franklin Avenue East and Cedar Avenue just before 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a life-threatening injury and another man who had a non-life-threatening wound.

They were both taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police believe the shooting may have resulted from some kind of altercation with other men who had already left the scene.

Currently, no one is in custody and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.