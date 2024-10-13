Man dies in Becker County ATV crash

An ATV crash in Becker County on Saturday afternoon left one man dead.

At around 3 p.m., the Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ATV crash on Wolf Lake Forest Road in Wolf Lake Township.

Authorities learned that a man driving a 2020 Polaris Sportsman 1000 crashed after going off the road while going around a corner.

Lifesaving efforts were performed by first responders but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified the man as 48-year-old Jeremy Paul Mickelson from Minneapolis.

The crash remains under investigation.