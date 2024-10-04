Man dies from injuries in motorcycle crash

A man involved in a Minneapolis motorcycle crash has died from his injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 24, 19-year-old Kaeden Devon Price was riding a Yamaha motorcycle north on I-35W at 36th Street at a high rate of speed when he sideswiped a Jeep Wrangler and then rear-ended a Ford F150.

Price was brought to HCMC with life-threatening injuries, but the Hennepin County Medical Examiner pronounced him dead on Tuesday due to “complications of multiple blunt force injuries.”

The drivers of the Jeep and Ford sustained no injuries in the crash.