Man dies day after northeast Minneapolis shooting

A man who was hospitalized after a shooting earlier this week in Minneapolis has died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the man — 28-year-old Malik Ronnell Payne, from Brooklyn Center — died late Wednesday night from his injuries.

Minneapolis police officers found him inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head just before 12:40 a.m. Tuesday near Third Avenue Northeast and University Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he died the following day.

As of Thursday afternoon, police said no arrests had been made in connection to the shooting but Payne’s death has been ruled a homicide and an investigation is underway.