Man hospitalized with serious injuries after northeast Minneapolis shooting

A man is in the hospital Tuesday after an early-morning shooting in northeast Minneapolis.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department were called to a reported shooting at Second Street Northeast and Third Avenue Northeast just before 12:40 a.m., the department says.

There, officers found a man in his 20s inside a vehicle, suffering from what was considered a “potentially life-threatening” gunshot wound, police say.

According to the department, the officers pulled the man from the vehicle and started providing aid until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital.

As of noon Tuesday, nobody had been arrested in connection to the shooting, but police say an investigation is underway.