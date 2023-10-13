Man dies after crashing into garage in Maple Grove

Authorities say a man has died after his vehicle crashed into a garage in Maple Grove and caught fire.

The crash happened at around 11 a.m. Thursday at a home near 96th Avenue North and Minnesota Lane.

Despite the fire, officers were able to get the man — identified only as a 76-year-old — out of the vehicle. However, he later died at a hospital, Maple Grove Police said Friday.

RELATED: Driver hospitalized after car crashes into garage, catches fire in Maple Grove

Authorities believe the man may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash but that remains under investigation.

The man’s name and cause of death will be publicly released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time.

The police department added that the two officers who were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation were released and have since returned to work.