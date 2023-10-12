Driver hospitalized after car crashes into garage, catches fire in Maple Grove

A person was taken to a hospital late Thursday morning after a vehicle drove into a garage and then caught fire in Maple Grove.

Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush says callers reported the crash at a home near 96th Avenue North and Minnesota Lane just after 11 a.m., adding a person was still inside the vehicle.

After the crash, the vehicle caught fire, which spread to the garage and attached house.

Bush says the fire was upgraded to a second alarm for additional resources and a life support unit was also requested.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital by ambulance. However, Bush didn’t have any update on that person’s condition.

Authorities aren’t sure if the driver experienced a medical event but is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The extent of the damage to the garage and home is also unclear at this time.