Man convicted of 2021 Windom homicide found dead in Minneapolis

A man convicted for a 2021 homicide in Windom was found dead Friday night at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.

Ralph Apmann, 58, was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause and manner of death.

Court record show Apmann was charged with second-degree murder for the Aug. 26, 2021 death of Juan Morales-Rivera.

Apmann failed to show up for court on Feb. 13, prompting Windom police and the BCA to send out an alert notifying the metro area that they believed Apmann was armed and in the Twin Cities.

He was convicted in absentia on Feb. 14.