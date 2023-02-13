BCA: Windom homicide suspect may be in Twin Cities metro

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man charged in a southwest Minnesota homicide who didn’t show up for court on Monday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 58-year-old Ralph Leslie Apmann — who is charged with second-degree murder in connection to an Aug. 25, 2021, killing outside a Windom bar — failed to show up in court for his trial Monday morning.

He’s believed to be armed with a 9 mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle, the BCA says, and investigators believe he may be in the Twin Cities metro area.

Apmann is described as being around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds with a bald head, gray facial hair and hazel eyes. It’s unclear if he’s in a vehicle or, if so, what vehicle that is.

Anyone who sees Apmann is urged to stay away and call 911 immediately.