Woman found dead with gunshot wound in River Falls, police investigating
A 47-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in River Falls just after midnight on Monday, according to the River Falls Police Department.
Police say they responded to reports of an unconscious person near the intersection of Sterling Heights Drive and Bandle Street.
They then found the woman’s body.
Police have not released information on any arrests, but say there is no current threat to the community.
The investigation is ongoing.