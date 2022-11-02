Man charged with kidnapping after Apple Valley Amber Alert

A man is now charged after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday for a missing Apple Valley boy.

Shannon Dawayne Ingram II, 30, is charged with kidnapping and violating an order for protection after authorities say he took his 2-year-old son Sunday night.

Court documents state that an order for protection was issued in July, prohibiting Ingram from having any contact with his two children or their mother, who has sole legal and physical custody of the kids.

At around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were called by the kids’ mother, who said Ingram had taken their 2-year-old and fled.

RELATED: BCA: Missing 2-year-old found safe in North Minneapolis, Amber Alert canceled

A criminal complaint states that officers believed Ingram was heading to a residence in St. Paul and, once there, found the vehicle Ingram was driving but didn’t find him.

An Amber Alert was issued at around 10 p.m.

Authorities were eventually able to track Ingram’s cellphone to an address in Minneapolis. At around 3 a.m. Monday, agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension went to the address, arrested Ingram and safely took the child into custody until he could be returned to his mother, the complaint states.

The complaint adds that Ingram admitted to sending text messages to his kids’ mother asking to see the children but she didn’t respond. He added that it was “worth it” because he felt the mother was keeping them away from him, and that he planned to return his son the next day.

Ingram made his first court appearance on Wednesday and had his bail set at $100,000 with conditions. His next hearing is set for Nov. 18.