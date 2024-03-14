Man charged with attempted murder of Ramsey County deputy

A day after police announced his arrest, a man accused of shooting at a Ramsey County deputy is now criminally charged.

20-year-old Trevion Figgs is facing one count each of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say the case against a teenager who was also arrested is still under review.

The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on March 1. According to St. Paul police, officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly and tried to stop it but it fled. A deputy saw the vehicle a short time later and tried to stop it, but during that attempt, a passenger in the vehicle fired at least one gunshot at the deputy.

Fortunately, the deputy wasn’t seriously hurt, and police announced on Wednesday that the suspects had been arrested.

Figgs is accused of firing the shots while a 17-year-old drove the suspect vehicle.

Charging documents filed Thursday state that an anonymous tipster told investigators that Figgs’ mother admitted her son was the person who shot at the deputy.

When officers searched Figgs’ home on Wednesday and arrested him, they also found an AR-style rifle stock, a handgun and loose ammunition, court documents reveal. They add that the teen’s aunt told police that the teen had been staying with her for a few days and admitted to her that he stole a car from his stepfather and was involved in a shooting.

Figgs and the teen, however, both denied being out or related to the shooting or declined to discuss each other. Yet Figgs allegedly told police that he could be their highest-paid criminal information and “solve six crimes” if they cut him a deal.

The documents also state that he’s already charged with attempted murder from a shooting last June in which he allegedly fired 27 shots at a group of people, and he also has a prior conviction for having a ghost gun.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder and assault charges and up to 10 years for the dangerous weapons charge.

“The choice to intentionally shoot at a law enforcement officer is shocking to us all, and we are so grateful that Deputy Kill is recovering from his injuries,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement Thursday. “My office has assigned an experienced and dedicated prosecutor to this case who is a part of our non-fatal shooting initiative team. We will seek justice to its fullest extent for the victim and our community. The non-fatal shooting initiative, which involves Saint Paul Police, the Ramsey County Attorney, Ramsey County Sheriff, and other suburban police agencies was started in the fall of 2023 to address exactly this kind of situation where timing is of the essence and added resources were needed to focus on solving non-fatal shootings and stopping shooters.”