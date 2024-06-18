Man charged with attempted murder, carjacking after stabbing victim and stealing car

A man has been charged after authorities say he stabbed a man and stole his car in Bloomington on Sunday.

Nathan Mathias Sughroue, 31, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree carjacking with a dangerous weapon.

“You can’t carjack people and stab them and expect to get away with it in the City of Bloomington,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges commented on the charges.

Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Bloomington police were dispatched to a gas station on West 98th Street for a report of two men fighting. According to a criminal complaint, responding officers found a black Hyundai sedan parked at an angle next to a gas pump and two people waving officers down.

Officers later learned that the Hyundai had been carjacked at knifepoint in Shakopee around 90 minutes prior.

They found a man whose clothes were soaked in blood. He told police that he was pumping gas when a man, later identified as Sughroue, pulled up in the Hyundai and demanded the victim’s car keys.

Court documents state that Sughroue got into the passenger seat of the victim’s car and they began fighting. At some point, Sughroue was able to get into the driver’s seat and started to drive away with the victim still inside, but the victim either fell or was pushed from the vehicle when it started moving.

During the fight, Sughroue stabbed the victim in the neck, abdomen and chest. According to court documents, a cut to the victim’s neck required stitches, and one of the stab wounds punctured his liver and the outer surface of the stomach. As of Tuesday, he is still in the hospital.

Officers found Sughroue’s wallet and ID in the Hyundai.

Less than 20 minutes later, Robbinsdale officers responded to a crash on northbound Highway 100. One of the drivers ran from the crash and tried to get into passing vehicles. He was ultimately dragged along the highway, court documents state.

Officers identified one of the vehicles involved as the vehicle stolen from the Bloomington gas station. Sughroue, whose clothing matched the carjacker seen on surveillance of the gas station, was found nearby and arrested.

Sughroue remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. His first court appearance is set for Thursday.