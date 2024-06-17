Man arrested after carjacking two people, stabbing one of the victims

A man was arrested in Robbinsdale on Sunday after authorities say he carjacked two people, with one of the carjackings involving a stabbing.

Bloomington Police Department said the man initially carjacked someone at knifepoint in Shakopee and led police there on a short chase.

The man then reportedly carjacked someone at a gas station near the intersection of W 98th Street and Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington. Police say that during this carjacking, there was a struggle and he ended up stabbing the victim in the neck before driving away in the victim’s car.

The suspect was arrested in Robbinsdale a short time later. He has not been publicly identified at this time.

The victim is expected to survive.