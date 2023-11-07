Man charged with assault, obstruction after allegedly punching state trooper

Court documents show a Minneapolis man has been formally charged after allegedly punching a Minnesota State Patrol trooper on Friday night along Interstate 94.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the incident happened on the freeway under the Third Avenue South overpass at around 10:30 p.m. after authorities were called for a welfare check of a man who was standing outside a stalled vehicle.

According to court records, 35-year-old Isaac Samuel Jackson is charged with one count of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, one count of first-degree property damage to a public safety motor vehicle and one count of obstruction due to interference with a peace officer.

A criminal complaint says a trooper saw the vehicle stalled on the left shoulder of eastbound I-94 under the overpass, and Jackson leaning on the driver’s side of the vehicle. When the trooper approached him, the complaint says Jackson told the trooper he was drunk, his wife was in the car and his brother had just died.

After showing signs of impairment, the complaint says the trooper asked to speak with Jackson’s wife and to switch places, and that’s when Jackson allegedly became aggressive and loud, eventually following the trooper, putting his hands inches away from the trooper’s face and making racist comments.

At one point, the complaint says Jackson entered lanes of traffic and was almost hit by a passing vehicle, but eventually moved into the passenger side seat. The document goes on to say Jackson rolled down the window and leaned out after closing his door as a second trooper arrived to help at the scene.

After the second trooper told Jackson to get back inside the car, the complaint says he punched the trooper’s jaw with his fist and then went back inside the vehicle, causing redness on the trooper’s left side cheek and chin area.

Once Jackson was put in handcuffs, the complaint says four troopers had to physically pick him up in order to put him in the squad car since he wasn’t cooperating, and at one point, he tried to kick the squad car’s door open, causing damage to the vehicle, which is said to be “nearly new.” The complaint says the door wouldn’t properly close, there was dented plastic inside and a crease to sheet metal on the outside.

Jackson’s first court appearance for this case is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Court records show he has a prior criminal history, including theft, domestic assault and illegal firearm possession.