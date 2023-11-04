35-year-old arrested after punching state trooper on I-94

A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday night in Minneapolis after State Patrol officials say he punched a trooper.

The state trooper stopped to do a welfare check on a man standing outside a stalled vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on I-94 at 3rd Avenue in Minneapolis. The 35-year-old was a passenger of the vehicle and showed signs of impairment, officials said.

After the man got back into the vehicle, he punched the trooper in the face, according to authorities. He was arrested and brought to Hennepin County Jail.

Charges are pending, according to officials. This incident is still under investigation.