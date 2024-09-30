Man charged with 2 counts of interfering with child custody following Amber Alert

Court documents filed in a northern Wisconsin county show a Drummond man has been formally charged with two counts of interference with child custody following an Amber Alert issued last week for two kids, who are three- and six-years-old.

Gage Ryon Ackley-Dechant, 30, was formally charged on Thursday. A future court date has yet to be scheduled as of this publishing.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the alert issued on Wednesday was made after the Barron County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Ashland Police Department around 3:30 p.m. that day saying the two children had been abducted and may be located near Haugen.

Deputies later found Ackley-Dechant, as well as the two kids, who were safe and returned to their families after being checked out at a local hospital.

The criminal complaint states Ackley-Dechant is the biological father of one of the kids, and “has a stepfather-like relation” with the other child. It adds the mother told police on Sept. 25 that she had asked Ackley-Dechant to return the kids after they had been with him since the 20th. The document goes on to say the mother had asked Ackley-Dechant to do so on Sept. 24, and he allegedly told her in a text message that “he had some business to take care of” around 5 p.m. that day

The mother told police she sent multiple follow-up messages, which weren’t answered, and at 8 p.m. that same day, the mother said both children must be returned. Ackley-Dechant refused to respond, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Ackley-Dechant faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison and a fine of up to $35,000.