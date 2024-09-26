2 children reunited with family following abduction in western Wisconsin, 1 in custody

A 6-year-old and 3-year-old have been reunited with their family after reportedly being abducted on Wednesday in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said it received information from the Ashland Police Department around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that a 6-year-old and 3-year-old had been abducted and may be in the area of LE Phillips Scout Reservation near Haugen.

Deputies began searching the area, later exploring a wooded area of the scout camp area after getting a possible tip of the suspect’s location.

Authorities later got information that they may be in the Baronett area, where the suspect’s vehicle was found. Law enforcement later found the suspect in the abduction, who was taken into custody without incident, and both children were located.

The children were taken to the hospital to be checked on before being reunited with their families.

The suspect, Gage Ackley-Dechant, 30, of Drummond, is currently being held in the Barron County Jail on a probation warrant. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Ackley-Dechant is related to one of the children who were abducted.